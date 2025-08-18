Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma has had the best debut of the entire series, selling over 500,000 copies in two months

HQ

It is clear that if you are a developer or publisher, betting on accompanying the launch of a new console is a pretty safe sales value. But if that console is also Nintendo Switch 2, the success of your game is almost guaranteed, especially if you also bet on a global release, both digital and physical. That's what has happened to Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma.

The title, released simultaneously on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC on 5 June, has managed to sell 500,000 copies, according to Marvelous, making it the best Rune factory release ever. According to Gematsu's data, in the comparison with its predecessor Rune factory 5, released in 2021 in Japan (and 2022 for the West), this game did not manage to reach that sales figure until this 2025.

Good news not only for the series that mixes JRPG and simulation, but for many other titles that hope to take a big step in their popularity and reach many more players driven by the great reception of Nintendo's new console.

Have you tried the Rune Factory series in the past, and have you played Guardians of Azuma?