Rune Factory 4 Special is hitting the West next month

Marvelous Europe has revealed that the HD remaster Rune Factory 4 Special will be released digitally and physically in Europe and Australia on February 28, bringing the 3DS RPG to the Nintendo Switch.

This Switch version will feature English and Japanese audio languages, not to mention English, French, and German text localisation, all of which are featured digitally in a bundle on the eShop costing £32.99 (€39.99, or $59.95 AUD).

Pre-orders of this version include the Swimsuit Day DLC as a bonus, exclusive to this as well as the physical Archival Edition on the Marvelous Games Store.

The Another Episode DLC will also be arriving for free at launch, until March 26. Once this period is over the DLC can be purchased from the eShop for £4.49 (€4.99, or $7.50 AUD), bringing players illustrated stories for all 12 marriage candidates, fully voiced in English and Japanese.

New additions in Rune Factory 4 Special include a Hell difficulty level and the Newlywed Mode, including special episodes about living with the marriage candidates, with new voices and cutscenes.

Are you marking this release day in your calendar?