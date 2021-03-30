Run your own arcade in upcoming Arcade Paradise

We have seen tons of arcade collections before, but never anything like Arcade Paradise, which was announced yesterday. Here, the protagonist Ashley gets to turn your family's boring laundromat into a blossoming arcade in the 90's in a game listed as both Management and Adventure. So why the 90's? Well, the developers claims this is the greatest gaming era ever, and writes in the press release:

"Hello 90s. If you could smell this game, it would smell like memories. Everything from the look and feel of the arcades, to using the latest PC connected to the mind-blowing dial-up connection, all has been recreated with pure love."

Over 35 fully realised arcade games (some with two player) will be included, and they are "inspired by three decades of gaming, from early vector games right up to the 32-bit era". We are also promised a soundtrack based on the early 90's, and Doug Cockle (most known as Geralt of Rivia) is playing Ashley's father.

Arcade Paradise launches for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X at a yet undisclosed date this year. Check out the announcement trailer below.