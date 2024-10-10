HQ

Bitmap Books has always been the go-to publisher for fans of retro gaming. Their lineup of pixel-perfect, nostalgia-dripping books has managed to capture the essence of gaming's golden eras, and Run N Gun continues that tradition. If you're a fan of fast-paced, side-scrolling, bullet-spewing action, this book is an essential addition to your shelf. It not only celebrates the games that defined the run 'n' gun genre but also dives deep into their history, art, and influence.

The Genre That Defined an Era

If you grew up in the '80s or '90s, chances are you spent countless hours feeding quarters into arcade machines or grinding through levels on your console in games like Contra, Metal Slug, or Gunstar Heroes. The run 'n' gun genre, for the uninitiated, is the love child of the platformer and the shooter—combining rapid action, platforming mechanics, and a healthy dose of chaos. These games were relentless and often brutally hard, but the adrenaline rush from nailing that perfect jump while dodging a wall of bullets made them irresistible.

Run N Gun does a brilliant job of capturing that energy. From its vibrant cover design to its meticulously laid-out pages, the book exudes the pulse-pounding intensity that made the genre famous. Bitmap Books always nails the aesthetics, and this is no exception. The moment you crack it open, you're hit with waves of nostalgia, but the deeper you dive, the more you realize this isn't just a collection of pretty pictures.

Comprehensive and Accessible

The book starts with a beautifully written introduction that sets the tone. It acknowledges the simple premise of run 'n' gun games but quickly highlights the depth and variety found within the genre. It's not just "move right, shoot bad guys." There's an artistry to the game design, the pacing, the difficulty curves, and, of course, the visuals. Bitmap Books nails this balance, providing context to both seasoned fans and newcomers who might be learning about these titles for the first time.

The structure of the book is easy to follow, with each section dedicated to a specific game or series. Each entry offers a breakdown of the game's history, the developers' inspiration, and how it fit into the broader gaming landscape at the time. The range covered is impressive—it's not just the big hitters like Contra and Metal Slug but lesser-known gems like Cyber-Lip and Alien Soldier. It's a true celebration of the genre, not just a greatest hits compilation.

Visuals That Hit Like a Spread Shot

Let's be honest: Bitmap Books has mastered the art of making gorgeous gaming books, and Run N Gun continues that trend in spectacular fashion. The pixel art presented in this book isn't just a throwback to the past—it's a testament to the creativity and craftsmanship of game developers who worked with very limited technology to create something visually stunning. The high-resolution game stills pop off the page, allowing you to appreciate the details that might have been lost on your old CRT TV.

There's an almost museum-like quality to how these games are presented. Every screenshot and sprite feels lovingly curated, like the editors are saying, "Hey, look at this! Remember how awesome this was?" And yes, it was awesome. But more importantly, it still is awesome. Looking at these visuals, you realize just how well these games have aged, and Run N Gun does them justice with its stunning presentation.

Insightful Commentary and Interviews

What really sets this book apart, though, is its deep dive into the development process of these games. Bitmap Books didn't just slap together a bunch of screenshots and call it a day. They went the extra mile to interview developers, artists, and designers who worked on these iconic titles. This provides a rare and fascinating glimpse into the behind-the-scenes work that went into making these beloved games. Learning about the limitations they faced and how they overcame them only makes you appreciate the genre more.

For instance, there's a fantastic section on Contra that goes beyond its infamous difficulty. You learn about the technical hurdles Konami had to leap to get the game running smoothly on the NES, as well as the creative decisions that made its bosses so memorable. Similarly, the interviews with developers of Metal Slug reveal the meticulous attention to detail that went into the game's animation and art direction, explaining why its visual style remains iconic to this day.

A Lovely Time Capsule

What makes Run N Gun truly special is that it's more than just a love letter to a bygone era. It's a time capsule that captures an essential part of gaming history. While modern shooters have evolved into 3D behemoths with sprawling maps and complex systems, this book reminds us of the genre's roots—where speed, reflexes, and a well-timed dodge roll were all you needed to survive.

The format is reader-friendly, too. You can pick it up and flip to any page, soaking in the visuals and absorbing a quick history lesson, or you can binge-read it cover to cover like a Netflix series. Whether you're reliving your childhood or discovering these games for the first time, the book offers something for everyone. I would also like to give special mention to the absolut brilliant packaging from Bitmap Books. Thick, layered cardboard with special protective pieces to ensure that the edges of the book stays damage free.

Final Verdict

Run N Gun is more than just a pretty book—it's an essential piece of gaming history, lovingly crafted and beautifully presented. Bitmap Books continues to set the standard for video game books, and this one is no exception. It's a celebration of everything that made the run 'n' gun genre so special: the speed, the chaos, the difficulty, and the sheer joy of blasting through enemies in a pixelated blaze of glory.

If you have even a passing interest in retro gaming, this book is a must-have. And if you're a die-hard fan of the genre? Well, you probably already have it on your shelf. Either way, Bitmap Books delivers another home run with Run N Gun.

Run N Gun is available to buy from the Bitmap Books Store.