Run & Gun shooter Mighty Goose has a confirmed release date

If you still remember, a while ago some wacky title called Untitled Goose Game became a huge hit and has been well-received ever since it rolled out. Now, making gamers play as geese seems to be some sort of weird new trend, because there's another interesting title Mighty Goose coming up soon, on June 5 to be accurate.

Even though the star of the game is also a big bird, Mighty Goose actually is classified as an "Gun & Run shooter." Developed by Blastmode, MP2 Games and published by Playism, Mighty Goose lets you play as "a bounty hunter Goose", and you can "use epic weapons and devastating war machines to battle against screen filling bosses and hordes of enemies", according to its description on theSteam page.

The game will be released to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (Steam) and it supports quite a lot of languages, including English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Polish, Dutch, and Korean. The game price is set at $19.99.

You can watch the release date announcement trailer below: