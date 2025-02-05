Rumours of a Valve Steam console debunked

HQ

Steam remains the king of PC gaming's digital storefronts, and people are often speculating about what Valve could accomplish if it entered other arenas of gaming. The Steam Deck proved there was a market for more powerful handheld gaming experiences, and now recent speculation has pointed to a Valve console.

A rumour began saying that Valve was going to use AMD's RDNA 4 to create its own Xbox and PlayStation challenger. However, a recent Bluesky post by Valve designer and developer Pierre-Loup Griffais (via Insider Gaming) debunks these rumours.

Responding to a post claiming Valve has no intention of making a Steam console, Griffais said: "Thank you... we've done pre-release Mesa Vulkan work on every AMD architecture since Vega thanks to them kindly providing hardware, so there's nothing meaningful to read into there."

So, there goes the dream of a Steam console. As Valve remains one of the most-successful names in PC gaming, it's difficult to see why it would jump to consoles, especially when the existing platforms are so well-established. We've seen new names try and fail time and time again, and so Valve probably doesn't see the risk in making a Steam console.