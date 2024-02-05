Rumours claim Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War will be open-world

HQ

One of the most criticised things about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is its story campaign. Most of the missions just recycle assets and ideas from other games in the series, and the "Open Combat Missions" take these issues even further. Then it's understandable that long-time fans have been hoping for a return to form when Treyarch's Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War launches this fall, but it seems like we won't get a traditional linear story this time around either.

Tom Henderson's very reliable Insider Gaming claims Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War will have another open-world eqsue campaign where we'll get to choose which missions to handle first and how to handle them on a giant map that might even include a fast travel system. Think of it as something similar to Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Far Cry 5 or Grand Theft Auto V.

There are some good news for those of you who really don't like the sound of this, however, as Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War is said to have been made from the ground up with this design in mind, so it won't reuse old assets. Henderson's sources also claim the game will have some more traditional linear mission with extravagant set-pieces, but they don't know how many.

It'll be interesting to hear how Xbox Game Studios, Treyarch, Raven and crew try to sell this to the old fans this summer. What do you think about Call of Duty's new direction?