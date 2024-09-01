Rumours are that the PS5 Pro will cost $700

HQ

The other day we reported on a handful of new rumours regarding the upcoming Pro version of the PlayStation 5, including what was claimed to be its design and an approximate launch date.

New leaks now give us not only a revised launch date, but also a price for both the digital and disc-based versions.

Expectations are still that the console will be announced during the upcoming State of Play event in September, and the new leaks set 6 December as the launch date for the Playstation 5 Pro.

The leaks suggest that the console will come with a price tag of $700 if you want a disc player in the machine, with the digital only console claimed to be priced at $600.

As usual, this should be taken with a hefty pinch of salt, and if the price tag is right, it will clearly be a hard pill for many gamers to swallow.

But according to Jeff Grubb, another well-known industry insider, $700 is reasonable and a price tag that he himself has hinted at before.

Could you stomach buying a PlayStation for the equivalent of $700? We're not sure we could.