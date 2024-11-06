Rumour: Zenless Zone Zero launches for Xbox next month

HQ

Those who wanted to play HoYoverse's role-playing game Zenless Zone Zero have until now been limited to PC, PlayStation or smartphones, but now a leaker calling himself 流火飛螢 | Flying Flame writes that the game is also on its way to Xbox.

This person has leaked things before regarding Zenless Zone Zero, so while we don't know who is behind the account, it seems to be a person with some insight. If the information is correct, we can expect the game to be released on December 18, which is the same day as Patch 1.4 is released.

Zenless Zone Zero was released in July and quickly became very successful. After initially focusing on PC, PlayStation and smartphones, it seems that HoYoverse and Microsoft has established a better relationship lately and on November 20, Genshin Impact will finally be released for Xbox consoles. There will also be extra bonus content for all Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Zenless Zone Zero's arrival on Xbox has therefore mostly felt like a matter of time, and according to the leak, it may be time next month.

Thanks, Windows Central.