Rumour: YouTuber 'leaks' a ton of Assassin's Creed Mirage details

French YouTuber and content creator j0nathan has made a new lengthy video allegedly unveiling a lot of details about Assassin's Creed Mirage.

j0nathan's video is in French, so for those who may not understand we've grabbed the essentials of what he's discussed. In short, j0nathan claims that these details come from a protected source, but that Assassin's Creed Mirage will have a map size similar to that of AC Unity's Paris or AC Syndicate's London, and that the story will have players take down a series of targets set out across Baghdad.

Killing these targets and completing the story should take around 15 hours, according to j0nathan. There are also new gameplay features in Assassin's Creed Mirage, according to the YouTuber, including all-new movement and parkour mechanics, very few references to the present day, and a return of factions that players can hire for different purposes.

Of course, take this information with a hefty spoonful of salt, but should this prove to be true, it makes Assassin's Creed Mirage look like a return to the series' roots.