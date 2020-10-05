English
Rumour: You can only use 664 GB from the PlayStation 5 SSD

If this report is accurate, space is going to be at a premium on Sony's next console.

When PlayStation 5 launches on November 19, it comes with an 825 GB SSD drive. As you might have expected, not all of this space will be available for games, since the system takes up quite a bit of space as well.

So, how much storage will we actually have on PlayStation 5 then? According to a Neogaf-user, who has picture proof, the answer is 664 GB, as you can see below.

This is only a rumour as nothing has been confirmed, but Microsoft's Xbox Series X seems to have 129 GB reserved from its 1 TB hard drive, which leaves us with 802 GB to use freely. That being the case, Sony delivering their console with 825 GB and having 664 GB available seems to be a very reasonable assumption and at least in the right ballpark.

