Rumour: You can now pre-load games on disc for Xbox consoles

One of the problems with playing games on disc is that the actual disc often is not used for anything anymore but to check that you have the right to play the game. This means you have to wait for the disc, then install the game and patch it before you can play.

But this seems to be a thing of the past with Xbox. As Lords of Gaming has noticed, the latest version of the Android Xbox app (beta) let's you download and install games before you even own them - but you cannot play them until you buy them digitally or get the disc. That means you can have your game patched and installed already when your physical copy arrives from the store, which then gives you the right to play it.

Microsoft still hasn't confirmed this feature, but when Lords of Gaming reached out, the former replied that it cannot comment on this yet as "it's a part of larger functionality that is about to be announced."