Rumour: XDefiant launches on October 28

Last month it was revealed that Ubisoft's XDefiant didn't make it through the submissions to Microsoft and Sony, and the intended September release was postponed to October.

Unfortunately, we still haven't got any release date, but the usually reliable Call of Duty leaker TheMW2Ghost might have an idea of when it'll eventually arrive. He writes that we should expect the game on October 28, largely based on a launch event that day. The journalist and insider Tom Henderson writes that he has also heard of a release event that date, which increases the likelihood of this being true, as Henderson is known to have great sources.

XDefiant has been described as a free-to-play, hero-type shooter which is set in the Tom Clancy universe. We got to check it out earlier this year and you can read our impressions over here.