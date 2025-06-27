Rumour: Xbox to stop being sold in Nordic stores

HQ

It seems that there are big changes in store for Xbox in the Nordic market. According to sources close to Gamereactor, the console will no longer be sold as of July, and for the stores that want to continue with it, only imports from Europe remain.

If this turns out to be true, it probably means that there are simply so few Xboxes sold in the Nordic market that it is simply not considered worthwhile to continue. We have noticed that at the turn of the month, the Xbox Series X is very low in stock at giant retailer Elgiganten, where only eight stores in Sweden have it in stock, and only two in Denmark. The other day we also reported on major layoffs in the Xbox division, which could coincide with the rumour that Xbox is leaving the Nordic region.

Of course, none of this is necessarily linked to what is only a rumour, but it still contributes to a picture that something is not quite right. If and how this affects the upcoming Xbox ROG Ally and the next generation of Xbox is unclear, but hopefully they will not be affected.