Rumour: Xbox testing disc-to-digital conversion for Insiders

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If you've heard about PlayStation bringing an end to its physical era by stopping the production of discs from 2028 onwards and hoped Xbox wouldn't follow suit, you may not want to keep reading. We don't know what the green team's strategy is going to be yet, but if recent reports are to be believed, Xbox could be rolling out disc-to-digital conversion as soon as this week.

Brad Rossetti, head of Xbox's Insider program, explained that the company paused flighting last week to prepare for this one, saying the latest update would be worth the wait. Xbox insider Jez Corden then posted "Positron cometh," signalling that this could be the moment Insiders get access to the feature. Positron is the codename for Xbox's disc-to-digital conversion, which lets your discs become digital licenses, usable on both console and PC.

It sounds like a solid way to transfer your games to other platforms or keep them in your digital library, but for physical media fans, it could signal that Xbox is following in Sony's footsteps. This would be a solid way to prepare for Project Helix going digital-only, for example, as it would mean that all your old discs could still get some use on the new console. We'll have to wait and see, as Xbox has remained quite quiet on its strategy with physical media going forward, largely because it's quite busy making headlines with its mass layoffs right now.