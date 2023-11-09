Rumour: Xbox Series X will be €150 cheaper during Black Friday

HQ

While you should always (always!) take leaks from so called insiders with more than a grain of salt, some sources are better than others, and Billbil-kun is definitely one of the more trustworthy ones.

Now it seems like he might have revealed a planned Black Friday surprise from Microsoft, as Billbil-kun says they will slash prices with €150 (probably around £130 for UK) in France, and likely also the rest of Europe. Xbox Series S is often getting campaigns, but rarely Xbox Series X, so it seems like a golden opportunity to pick one up.

If the source is correct, we can look forward to buy an Xbox Series X for €399/£349 during Black Friday, and the campaign will span from November 20-27, giving you plenty of time to score a new console and start playing games like Halo Infinite, Hi-Fi Rush, Forza Motorsport and Starfield. We could also recommend you to check Game Pass out to get those titles and many more for free with the subscription (with games from Activision Blizzard being expected to be added next year).