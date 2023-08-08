Rumour: Xbox Series X to get a fully digital version

HQ

When Microsoft launched its dynamic duo called Xbox Series X/S in 2020, it did so via the business model: a cheap but weaker variant, and a more expensive and powerful one.

The S model was also digital only as it lacked a disc reader while the X version arrived with the ability to handle physical discs. Now, however, that may change.

According to TheXboxEra podcast, there are rumours that Microsoft is planning to launch an Xbox Series X without a disc reader in order to offer the machine at a reduced price. The information does not tell us when exactly this console may be released, and since it is still only a rumour, you should of course take all this information with a bit of caution.

Would you like a fully digital Xbox Series X?