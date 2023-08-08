Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Rumour: Xbox Series X to get a fully digital version

It is said to be dropping the disc reader in favour of a lower price tag.

When Microsoft launched its dynamic duo called Xbox Series X/S in 2020, it did so via the business model: a cheap but weaker variant, and a more expensive and powerful one.

The S model was also digital only as it lacked a disc reader while the X version arrived with the ability to handle physical discs. Now, however, that may change.

According to TheXboxEra podcast, there are rumours that Microsoft is planning to launch an Xbox Series X without a disc reader in order to offer the machine at a reduced price. The information does not tell us when exactly this console may be released, and since it is still only a rumour, you should of course take all this information with a bit of caution.

Would you like a fully digital Xbox Series X?

