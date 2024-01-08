Rumour: Xbox' Sea of Thieves is coming to PlayStation and Switch

HQ

Last week, Nate the Hate made fanboys and many gamers in general go nuts by claiming a first-party game from Xbox would come to other consoles in the near future. This lead to many theories and claims about it being Hi-Fi Rush launching on both Nintendo Switch and PlayStation. Rather interesting, as yours truly and a few other have been hearing quite a few Xbox (and PC)-exclusives will go multi-platform in 2024. Here's another example of that.

Good old Jeff Grubb from Giant Bomb says some of his sources claim Sea of Thieves might also come to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. Stephen Totilo backs some of this up, but his source never said anything about Nintendo's console. He does say the original plan was for Sea of Thieves to launch on PS4 and PS5 in "early 2024", however, so we won't have to wait long to see if that's true or not.

Either way, it's quite clear Phil Spencer and others at Microsoft and Xbox Game Studios' statements about wanting to bring their games to even more platforms moving forward were true. This has, as expected, made the fanboys rage out on social media and forums though, so let's hope Spencer and crew make an official statement as part of next week's rumoured Developer Direct showcase at the latest before the internet explodes.

What would you think if games like Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI launched on PlayStation and Nintendo consoles a year or more after the initial Xbox launch?