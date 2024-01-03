Rumour: Xbox redesigns achievement system this year

HQ

Microsoft revolutionised the gaming industry with its achievement system, which it introduced with the Xbox 360 in December 2005. However, it has looked more or less identical since then and now, almost twenty years later, there are rumours that there will soon be a major change.

Back in autumn there were rumours about the introduction of different achievement levels, i.e. the way PlayStation's Trophy system works today with Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze Trophies, and now new rumours have flared up. This time via XboxEra Podcast where Shpeshal Nick has spoken on the matter:

Shpeshal Nick

"What I'm hearing is that Xbox are nearly done with their achievement overhaul, with changes to achievements, and we should be seeing it next year. [...] When they say next year I'm assuming they're aware of the fact that it's New Years Eve, so I guess they mean 2024. [...] But we should be, at the very least, being shown it, because you know how they sometimes put stuff in beta and then it goes through different rings."

Do you think Achievements have been in need of an update?