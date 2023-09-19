Rumour: Xbox planning a mid-gen console for 2024

HQ

Yesterday was a pretty big one for leaks. We saw the reveal that The Elder Scrolls VI would indeed be skipping PlayStation and plenty more insider secrets Xbox would've wanted to keep hidden. Now, we've got a look at a potential mid-generation machine from the green team.

According to documents shown to the FTC, Xbox could be releasing a new Xbox Series X, which will come with a 2TB SSD and a new controller that has gyro and haptic feedback. It's worth noting this won't be a Series X Pro or anything like that, as it appears to have no more power, but just more storage.

Still, it's an interesting prospect, and it could be coming out as early as October next year. Would you be interested in buying a new Xbox Series X if it came with a 2TB SSD?