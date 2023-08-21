Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hi-Fi Rush

Rumour: Xbox is very happy with Tango Gameworks and will invest more in the studio

The massive success has been noted by management, expect to see more from this studio in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Hi-Fi Rush came out of nowhere and got great reviews and some pretty impressive player numbers. Seven months later, it is clear that it has been a big success for Xbox. It was recently revealed that over three million people have played the game since its release and reportedly Microsoft is very happy with Tango Gameworks.

All this according to journalist Jeff Grubb who says in his podcast that Microsoft is "very, very, very happy" with what the studio has done so far and that they have a very bright future. In addition to this, they also want to invest further in the developer.

Tango is also behind Ghostwire: Tokyo and has continued to update Hi-Fi Rush since its release. What the studio's next game will be is not known yet, but we are certainly looking for more.

Hi-Fi Rush

Related texts

0
Hi-Fi RushScore

Hi-Fi Rush
REVIEW. Written by Måns Lindman

We've put our rhythm to the test in Tango Gameworks' surprise launched action game.



Loading next content