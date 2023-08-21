Rumour: Xbox is very happy with Tango Gameworks and will invest more in the studio

HQ

Hi-Fi Rush came out of nowhere and got great reviews and some pretty impressive player numbers. Seven months later, it is clear that it has been a big success for Xbox. It was recently revealed that over three million people have played the game since its release and reportedly Microsoft is very happy with Tango Gameworks.

All this according to journalist Jeff Grubb who says in his podcast that Microsoft is "very, very, very happy" with what the studio has done so far and that they have a very bright future. In addition to this, they also want to invest further in the developer.

Tango is also behind Ghostwire: Tokyo and has continued to update Hi-Fi Rush since its release. What the studio's next game will be is not known yet, but we are certainly looking for more.