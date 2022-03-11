Rumour: Xbox has an event in May and September

HQ

It was confirmed yesterday that Microsoft is having a [email protected] Showcase on Wednesday, where we will get to see plenty of new indie titles. But what about the big guns? When are we going to see more from As Dusk Falls, Avowed, Everwild, Fable, Forza Motorsport, Perfect Dark, Redfall, State of Decay 3 and of course Starfield plus some of the other secret projects in development?

Well, it turns out we might not have to wait very long, according to the insider and XboxEra co-founder Nick "Shpeshal_Nick" Baker. He writes on their forums that there are two major events planned, with the first one taking place in May:

"The current plan from what I was told was a show for May and one for September. Didn't get any more detail than that. Yes, before you ask, I also found it odd that they said May, when June is right there as the normal E3 spot."

As E3 seems to have another all-digital year, if it is not cancelled all together, so it doesn't seem too farfetched for Microsoft to to something in May instead. But as usual, it's all rumours that should be taken with a generous amount of salt.

Thanks Pure Xbox