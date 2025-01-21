Rumour: Xbox and other major publishers would support the Nintendo Switch 2 launch with some of their top titles

HQ

We are living through a really interesting start to the year for the medium. The big companies are preparing their first digital presentations for the coming days or weeks. The day after tomorrow we will have an Xbox Developer Direct, and rumour has it that in the coming weeks there will be a new State of Play. And, of course, we've had the long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 reveal.

The Nintendo Direct on April 2 will confirm Nintendo's own line-up of games to accompany the console's launch, but last week's presentation also served as a chance for third-parties to start confirming what developments past and present will be coming to Switch 2. And perhaps ahead of Thursday's Xbox event, insider eXtas1s has previewed some of the Xbox Game Studios games that will be on Switch 2. Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Diablo IV, Starfield, Fallout 4, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and a Call of Duty, though he doesn't specify which of the series would be ported.

If confirmed, Nintendo would have gained a powerful ally in Xbox, and would also be in line with the company's recent advertising moves, claiming that "Everything is an Xbox".

In addition to Microsoft games, other major publishers such as Bandai Namco would also be porting some of their recent hits to Nintendo's console, such as Tekken 8 and Elden Ring. Ubisoft, for its part, would bring Assassin's Creed Mirage (Shadows would not arrive for the moment). And Rockstar would make a splash by bringing Grand Theft Auto to Switch 2. GTA V would be entirely feasible, but the insider dares to hint that the game to come would be GTA VI. Interestingly, some of these titles have been missed already this Nintendo generation, when we wrote up our most painful Nintendo Switch absences.

While Nintendo Switch 2 specs have yet to be officially confirmed, leaks indicate that all of these titles could easily be ported by sheer technical power, so expect the first confirmations to come later this week.

What do you think of this line-up of games?