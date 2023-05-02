Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

World of Warcraft: Classic

Rumour: World of Warcraft: Classic is getting a Hardcore mode

Currently the only way to get a Hardcore mode in WoW Classic is through mods.

HQ

World of Warcraft: Classic could be getting official Hardcore support soon. As spotted over on Icy Veins, a hardcore server type has been added to the game as of patch 10.0.7, which does seem to indicate the game mode is coming.

Like Hardcore mode in other Blizzard games, in World of Warcraft it would see your character be permanently removed from the game should they die within it. Currently, players are making their own hardcore games via mods, but official support would be much appreciated to a good portion of the game's userbase.

With nothing official from Blizzard at the time of writing, we'll have to wait and see what comes of this, but hopefully we'll get a response sooner rather than later.

Would you want to see Hardcore come to World of Warcraft: Classic?

World of Warcraft: Classic

