Rumour: Wolfenstein 3 is MachineGames' next project

Hold on to your hats, because if these new rumours are true, which are based on a recent job ad, MachineGames is developing a brand new Wolfenstein. According to the description, the studio is looking for a Senior Gameplay Animator with experience animating robots and other non-human characters in first-person perspective. And mechanical nightmares are, as you know, something Wolfenstein is full of.

This could therefore be the first concrete sign that Wolfenstein 3 is actually in the works, the first new instalment in the series since Youngblood five years ago. Considering that MachineGames has previously hinted that they are working on several projects at once, and that they recently finished work on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Wolfenstein 3 could very well be their next big project. Let's hope so!

