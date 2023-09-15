Rumour: Wild Hearts cancelled after only six months

HQ

Wild Hearts launched back in February this year and got generally good reviews and people seemed to appreciate it. It's a game inspired by Monster Hunter: World, but it seems like EA also expected it to sell like Monster Hunter: World.

Even though it's been only six months since the premiere, the support has slowly but steadily vanished and the accounts on social media are all but abandoned (the last post on X is from mid-July). Now a person who claims to be a mod on Wild Hearts' official Discord writes on Reddit that EA has decided to cancel all support of the game:

"What you think has happened to the game has unfortunately happened. In typical EA news, it seems like they did not want to sit on the game and give it the time and expected it to most likely be the next MH. Seems like it didn't turn into the multi-million dollar big hit they wanted and don't want to give it the love to grow.

Some of you here who are in the discord will know who i am as a mod, and others will not know who i am wondering probably who my sources are, but yes the obvious is obvious. Its been a pleasure boys.

hey, MH 6 announcement at TGS next week probably

there is a light at the end of the tunnel"

While no official statement has been made yet - so take it with a grain of salt - the writing on the wall does point towards a cancellation. We wish EA would have been more patient and given Wild Hearts better support, as it was definitely good enough to become big.

Do you think a suspension of the support after only six months is fair to the people who actually bought the game with grand promises of plenty of post-release content?