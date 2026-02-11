Rumour: Wii games are coming to Switch Online

HQ

It was recently revealed that there is a support page for a Wii Remote accessory for Switch 2, which, as you know, does not exist and has not even been announced. We don't know if this was a mistake of some kind or an actual leak, but it's conceivable that Nintendo, after Virtual Boy, wants to release the Wii library to the Switch Online subscription, especially since Gamecube already exists, which is essentially the same hardware.

Do you remember these?

Since controllers for the Switch consoles have been released as they have been added to Switch Online, it would not be surprising at all if there were some solution for the so-called Wii-motes as well. Now a fairly well-known insider is joining the chorus, namely Nick "Shpeshal Nick" Baker. He writes that the Wii Remote for Switch 2 is on its way and that it will not require a Sensor Bar, and he also believes that the Nintendo DS is also coming to Switch Online, complete with an extra screen.

As if that weren't enough, Sega is said to want to increase its presence on the service, where we currently find Mega Drive. Apparently, the Mega CD accessory will be added, which would enable classics such as Cobra Command, Batman Returns, Shining Force CD, Final Fight CD, and Sonic CD.

Mega Drive, Mega CD and 32X.

Before you hurt your back and accidentally kick over the fine China in an attempt to cartwheel out of joy, this is far from confirmed and just a rumour. The support page is mysterious, but mistakes happen, and while Baker has been right before, he has also been proven wrong on several occasions. That said... let's hope this is true.

Which Wii game would you want to play first if it were actually added to Switch Online?