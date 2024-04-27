Rumour: Wesley Snipes to return as Blade in the MCU

The rumour that Wesley Snipes would return as the vampire hunter has existed for quite some time, even when Marvel announced a reboot with Mahershala Ali a few years ago. Now, the latest rumour from insider Daniel Richtman suggests that Snipes has very well signed on for some honourable vampire slaughter in the Multiverse saga.

Apparently, it is likely that Snipes would appear in multiverse projects such as Deadpool & Wolverine and Avengers: Secret Wars, but so far this information is unconfirmed and should therefore be taken with a grain of salt. Considering how popular it's been to bring back old stars from past superhero movies, this doesn't sound like the most far-fetched report. What are you saying? Would you like to see Snipes as Blade again?