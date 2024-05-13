Rumour: We could see Zelda as the protagonist of a new Legend of Zelda game

HQ

Even though her name is in the title, it feels as if we are well overdue a new game where Zelda is the main character. While we have enjoyed our sandbox adventures as Link in recent years, perhaps it is time for us to play as Zelda instead.

According to YouTuber PapaGenos, we could be getting something like that in the future. In a new post on Twitter/X, the content creator wrote the following:

"Tears of the kingdom Had a great zelda design I think we are Severely overdue for a game where zelda Is the main character. Seems to me A Hyrule adventure like that Is something fans want, Nows The time."

The capitalisation might seem a bit odd here, but if you grab all those letters and spell them out it creates "This is a hint." Now, what this could be hinting to is rather unknown, but a lot of fans would love to see a new Zelda game centring around the famous princess. Perhaps it is something the Switch successor could give us.