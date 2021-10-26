Rumour: Warner doing multiverse fighting game

HQ

A rumour made the rounds on Reddit during the weekend, claiming that Warner was developing a cross-over fighting game with Warner characters. This could potentially include DC heroes and villains, Mortal Kombat fighters, characters from The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter wizards, tons of classic cartoons and so on.

According to the rumour, the game is being developed by Netherrealm Studios, but someone who does not believe this is the insider and editor Jeff Grubb. He took to Twitter to confirm that the rumour is indeed real - but that Netherrealm is not involved.

We have no idea if this will be something different like Smash Bros or a classic figthing game, but is does sound interesting, doesn't it? Let's keep our fingers crossed this rumour turns out to be true.