Rumour: Warner Bros. to expand the Dune universe with a fourth movie and new TV series

As Denis Villeneuve prepares to direct Dune: Messiah, it appears Warner Bros. is already setting its sights on the future of the franchise. According to sources from World of Reel and Daniel Richtman, the studio plans to continue the Dune saga, with a potential fourth movie and even a new TV series in the works.

Despite Villeneuve's earlier statements about stepping away from the franchise after Messiah, Warner Bros. seems determined to explore more of Frank Herbert's universe. The studio's plans to push ahead with the franchise, even without the involvement of the acclaimed director, suggest that Dune could become an even bigger cinematic and TV juggernaut. Villeneuve has made it clear that the story will shift in tone after Messiah, and it's uncertain how well the next books in the series will translate to the big screen.

Though Dune: Messiah will be the first film adaptation to venture beyond the first book, the sequel's shorter scope presents its own set of challenges. Warner Bros. might be eager to adapt Children of Dune and God Emperor of Dune, though these later books are much more complex and esoteric.

With a growing fanbase and potential expansion on both the big screen and TV, the question remains: Can Warner Bros. successfully continue the Dune legacy without Villeneuve's creative direction?