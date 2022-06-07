Rumour: Warner Bros. is looking to delete Amber Heard's scenes from Aquaman 2

HQ

A new rumour has surfaced to suggest that Warner Bros. is looking to further distance itself from Amber Heard following the conclusion of the Depp vs. Heard trial last week, which saw Johnny Depp awarded millions.

The rumour comes from the reliable insider KC Walsh (thanks, The Direct), who has shared an image on Twitter that shows a part of a text chain between Walsh and a "trusted friend", wherein the message it is said that a meeting has been held to remove all of Heard's scenes as Mera from the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom movie.

Of course, this is still a very fresh rumour and neither Warner Bros. or DC has made a statement about this being the case, so we'll just have to wait to see if this ultimately becomes official.