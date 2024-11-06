Rumour: Warcraft II Remastered will be announced next week

On November 13, the Warcraft series turns 30 years old, and this will of course be celebrated in various ways. But perhaps the most exciting thing has already been revealed by the data miner Stiven who found evidence that Blizzard is ready to announce Warcraft II Remastered.

The person also shares images of what is likely key art, but otherwise there are no details. Considering that the original is 29 years old, one can suspect that Blizzard needs to freshen up a lot to make it enjoyable for today's gamers, and hopefully we'll know more next week.

Although this is not an official confirmation, the intel comes from digging into Blizzard's code, and Stiven has a really good track record for leaks of this kind. Therefore, the chances are pretty good that Warcraft II Remastered is actually happening.