Rumour: Walton Goggins, Eric André, and Orville Peck being considered for the Street Fighter movie

After switching directors and getting a new vision, Kitao Sakurai's Street Fighter movie seems to be back in business, as it looks to cement its cast. The video game adaptation already has actors like Jason Momoa, Andrew Koji, WWE superstar Roman Reigns and more apparently involved, and now there are a few more potential castmates joining the list.

As per industry insider Jeff Sneider, Walton Goggins, Orville Peck, and Eric André are being considered for the film. Goggins in particular is in talks to play M. Bison, one of Street Fighter's key antagonists.

It's unclear who Peck - a country musician - and comedian Eric André would play, but we're sure to find out soon if they're involved in the cast.

The Street Fighter movie is set to premiere on the 20th of March, 2026.