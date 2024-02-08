Rumour: Virtua Fighter is getting a reboot

HQ

The last main installation in the Virtua Fighter series was Virtua Fighter 5, which launched all the way back in 2006 (actually even a couple of months before the release of PlayStation 3). After that, Sega has only launched updated versions, with Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown being released 2021.

This makes it perfectly understandable why fans think it's about time we got Virtua Fighter 6. While there have been rumours lately about something happening with the series, it doesn't seem to be Virtua Fighter 6 though. According to the leaker MbKKssTBhz5, who mainly specialises in Atlus and Sega, there is a reboot being planned.

This was revealed on X, where the account also claimed that all of the upcoming Sega titles that was shown during The Game Awards in December - Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, Shinobi and Streets of Rage - will be "coming to next Nintendo hardware".

Even though MbKKssTBhz5 has got things right before, this is far from a confirmation and just a rumour. With that being said, how interested are you in a Virtua Fighter reboot?