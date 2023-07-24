Rumour: Videos of PlayStation Project Q have leaked online

HQ

A new leak reportedly shows footage of PlayStation's upcoming handheld device, Project Q. Essentially a tablet held between two halves of a PS5 controller, Project Q allows you to play your favourite games through streaming.

Last month, we reported that the price tag of the handheld had leaked, and now from Zuby_Tech we have the first look at Project Q in some new videos and images posted online. It appears that the system runs on Android, which have some already speculating about emulators running on Project Q.





It's worth noting, as with all leaks, that until something official is shown it's best to take this information with a pinch of salt. Hopefully, with a launch set for this year, we can see some more of the handheld soon.

