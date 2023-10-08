Rumour: Venom's identity confirmed in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

HQ

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is just under two weeks away, and while we're all waiting for the release of Miles and Peter's next adventure, there is one major question left to be answered: who is Venom?

It's not Eddie Brock, we know that much, and a new trailer seems to point towards it not being Harry Osborne either. So, some fans believe that it could in fact be Peter Parker himself. We know Peter gets his hands on the symbiote suit during the game, but could it start to overtake him to the point that he becomes Venom?

Well, if Reddit is to be believed, yes. This is by no means a confirmation, but we wouldn't put it past Sony to keep this a well-kept secret. Multiple trailers and images show Venom up against both Peter and Miles, but this could just be disguising the truth.

If Peter is Venom, this does sort of take away from the "Be Greater Together" tagline that Sony is pushing with Marvel's Spider-Man 2, as it would instead show a big divide among the Spider-Men, but we couldn't say it wouldn't be a good twist. Perhaps Venom is a part of Peter, rather than being Mr Parker himself. Who knows?

What do you think of this theory?