Rumour: Velma will get a second season

The nightmares continue.

It's been virtually impossible to escape the controversy surrounding Mindy Kaling and her adult-oriented series Velma. Angry fans have made very clear that they consider it to be mockery of classic Scooby-Doo, and at the time of writing Velma has a 6% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is the lowest we've ever seen.

But despite all the verbal opposition, it appears that the series will get a second season. At least if we're to believe a register update on EIDR that lists Velma: Season 2 as currently in production. There seem to be a total of 11 new episodes to look forward to.

What did you think of Velma and do you want a second season?

NEWS. Written by Jonas Mäki

