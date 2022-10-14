Rumour: Valve trademarks new game franchise called Neon Prime

HQ

For a long time, it looked like Valve had stopped developing games and were only focusing on the Steam business. But during the last few years, mainly after Epic Games Store started getting all those exclusives, Valve has on several occasions said they would start making games again.

We got a prime example of this when we got Half-Life: Alyx two years ago and finally got to continue the story. Now, an eagle eyed Twitter user has noticed that Valve has trademarked something called Neon Prime in the US. And this trademark "is intended to cover the categories of computer game software, electronic game software, video game software, computer game programs downloadable via the internet".

Half-Life: Alyx was announced in November 2019 and was released just four months later. We could imagine something similar this time as well. A reasonable guess is that it might get revealed during The Game Awards in December.