Rumour update: More Indiana Jones games on the way

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has become a hit, and Disney is reportedly eager for more. Following the rumour about more Indiana Jones games on the way, we now have an update. According to insider Jez Corden, who recently mentioned it during an episode of the Xbox Two podcast, the company has "picked up the phone and wants more" Indiana Jones games after the success of the title. This comes just weeks after Lucasfilm Games expressed similar interest in continuing the iconic series.

The game, developed by Machine Games and published by Bethesda, was a commercial and critical success. Despite being available on Xbox Game Pass from launch, it became the second best-selling game in the US during launch week, just behind Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Lucasfilm Games vice president Douglas Reilly also hinted at potential new stories, suggesting there's plenty of space between the films to explore new Indiana Jones adventures.

With rave reviews, a strong performance, and even praise from Harrison Ford for the game's portrayal of Indy, it seems like there's plenty of room for more whip-cracking action. Do you think Disney should continue making Indiana Jones games?