Rumour update: Leaked photos of the Nintendo Switch 2 surface

HQ

You might be interested: Rumour: Leaked photos of the Nintendo Switch 2 surface.

The excitement around the Nintendo Switch 2 is palpable, especially after recent leaks. Images of the console and its dock, originally shared by the Reddit user NextHandheld, have been under close scrutiny. While some fans were quick to dismiss the leaks, citing peculiarities like AI-generated backgrounds, a detailed analysis from another Reddit user, RealDoodleDoop, suggests the leaks might indeed be legitimate.

Despite minor inconsistencies, such as strange reflections on the console and a curious hand wearing a watch over a sleeve, the leaks get several important details right. The presence of tri-wing screws, a feature Nintendo frequently uses in its devices, and regulatory labels on the dock have strengthened the case for the leaks' authenticity. With these clues in mind, it's looking more likely that the Switch 2 is already in mass production.

Could these be the real deal? What are your thoughts on the Switch 2's design?