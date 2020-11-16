English
Follow us
news

Rumour: Up to 1.4 million Xbox Series S/X consoles were sold day one

The Xbox Series X was supposedly the best seller with between 800,000 and 925,000 units sold.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Microsoft was off to a good start last week when it launched Xbox Series S and X. As we reported, it was its best first 24 hours ever with a new console, although no numbers were shared. Previously, when Microsoft did release sales numbers, it claimed that Xbox One was its best launch ever with +1 million sold units.

One source that is tracking video game sales unofficially, is VGChartz. It has been known to be very off sometimes, but is fairly often used as a source in lack of anything official. And now it has estimated, according to its sources, that Xbox Series S and X sold 1.2 - 1.4 million units during the consoles first 24 hours last week and that it was divided like this:

"The Xbox Series X was the more popular version of the platform, with launch day sales between 800,000 and 925,000 units. The Xbox Series S sold between 400,000 and 475,000 units."

This seems to be in line with what Microsoft claims themselves, but is still not official data, which should be remembered.

Rumour: Up to 1.4 million Xbox Series S/X consoles were sold day one


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy