Rumour: Up to 1.4 million Xbox Series S/X consoles were sold day one

Microsoft was off to a good start last week when it launched Xbox Series S and X. As we reported, it was its best first 24 hours ever with a new console, although no numbers were shared. Previously, when Microsoft did release sales numbers, it claimed that Xbox One was its best launch ever with +1 million sold units.

One source that is tracking video game sales unofficially, is VGChartz. It has been known to be very off sometimes, but is fairly often used as a source in lack of anything official. And now it has estimated, according to its sources, that Xbox Series S and X sold 1.2 - 1.4 million units during the consoles first 24 hours last week and that it was divided like this:

"The Xbox Series X was the more popular version of the platform, with launch day sales between 800,000 and 925,000 units. The Xbox Series S sold between 400,000 and 475,000 units."

This seems to be in line with what Microsoft claims themselves, but is still not official data, which should be remembered.