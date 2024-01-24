Rumour: Until Dawn is coming to PlayStation 5 and PC

HQ

Exactly one week ago, PlayStation Productions confirmed Supermassive Games' Until Dawn is getting a movie adaptation, and the gaming department will apparently not let a great opportunity go to waste.

The very reliable dataminer and leaker billbil-kun claims Until Dawn is coming to PS5 and PC. We won't have to wait long for the official confirmation either, as he says it'll happen within two weeks. This all but confirms a State of Play or showcase will happen by soon, as that's also the time-frame he gave new trailer and title reveal for Death Stranding 2.