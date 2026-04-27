Rumour: Ubisoft will look at more AC remakes if Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced does well

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Ubisoft has given its old games a fresh coat of paint before. There was Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection, Assassin's Creed III Remastered, and yet it doesn't feel like the publisher has ever gone as all-out as it's going for Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced. The remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag not only gives us visual improvements; it also has tweaked gameplay, overhauled combat, and more for us to enjoy when it releases this July.

According to Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, it seems this won't be the only game Ubisoft is giving the full-on remake treatment to. Speaking in the latest episode of the Insider Gaming podcast, Henderson claimed Ubisoft will soon be looking back at its catalogue of Assassin's Creed games, and seeing which other titles deserve the Resynced treatment.

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Henderson also claimed right now, there's no plans for the DLC for Black Flag to be redone with Resynced. "If is sells immensely well, like it does 10 million units, maybe they'll do it and it'll come out in a couple of years. But at the moment there's no plans for it," he said.

It would be interesting to see which game Ubisoft might do a Resynced version of next. They could go even further back in the franchise's history, redoing a proper classic like the first AC game or Assassin's Creed II. MP1st reports that a Ubisoft insider believes that the first game already has a remake in the works. Or, they could polish up a newer entry, give Unity the launch it deserved, for example, or make Syndicate feel like a game worth playing.