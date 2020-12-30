Rumour: Ubisoft+ will be added to Xbox Game Pass during 2021

You're watching Advertisements

There has been a list of Xbox rumours floating around recently with stuff that will supposedly happen during 2021. It suggests things like Xbox Live Gold being dropped entirely to focus on Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft having a really big unannounced third party title exclusively, Starfield and Wolfenstein 3 launching console exclusively for Xbox and Microsoft buying Sega.

As the source of all this is very dubious and the rumours sounds like wishful thinking, we've chosen not report about it. Until now. One of the points in the list is the claim that Ubisoft+, a service similar to EA Play, will be added to Xbox Game Pass in the same way EA Play was in November. And now the editor of Windows Central, Jez Corden, who has proven on several occasions to have inside information, tweets that he thinks that particular point might turn out to be true according to his sources.

While we're still sceptical against most of the other nine points of the list, Corden lending credibility to the Uplay+ rumour makes that particular one way more likely to actually happen. It's still just a very loosely based rumour though, so take it with a cup of coarse salt, but hopefully it'll turn out to be true.