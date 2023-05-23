Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Rumour: Ubisoft targeting an early 2024 launch for its Star Wars game

It is reportedly the unannounced large title set for a release before the end of this financial year.

Yesterday we reported that it's unlikely we'll ever see that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake we'd seen teased a couple years ago. However, if you are still looking for a new title set in a galaxy far far away, Ubisoft Massive may soon have you covered.

According to Kotaku's Ethan Gach, the developer is looking to release its unannounced Star Wars game before April 2024. Currently, Ubisoft is believed to be releasing Assassin's Creed Mirage, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, Skull and Bones, The Crew Motorfest, and XDefiant all in that same time frame as well, which makes it a busy year for the company.

While it would be exciting to see the game come out so soon, considering the Skull and Bones delays we've seen over the years, we wouldn't be surprised to see the game pushed back a year or so. Ubisoft Forward is set for the 12th of June this year, though, so we'll probably see more around then.

