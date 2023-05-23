Rumour: Ubisoft targeting an early 2024 launch for its Star Wars game

HQ

Yesterday we reported that it's unlikely we'll ever see that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake we'd seen teased a couple years ago. However, if you are still looking for a new title set in a galaxy far far away, Ubisoft Massive may soon have you covered.

According to Kotaku's Ethan Gach, the developer is looking to release its unannounced Star Wars game before April 2024. Currently, Ubisoft is believed to be releasing Assassin's Creed Mirage, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, Skull and Bones, The Crew Motorfest, and XDefiant all in that same time frame as well, which makes it a busy year for the company.

While it would be exciting to see the game come out so soon, considering the Skull and Bones delays we've seen over the years, we wouldn't be surprised to see the game pushed back a year or so. Ubisoft Forward is set for the 12th of June this year, though, so we'll probably see more around then.