Rumour: Ubisoft is developing an Animal Crossing contender

A lot hasn't gone Ubisoft's way in recent years, with games not getting the ratings the company hoped for and often criticised for being unfinished at launch. In addition, there have been reports of a toxic workplace and that they are milking their franchises.

That's why we like a new Insider Gaming rumour that says Ubisoft is now in the process of creating something new, namely an Animal Crossing challenger. The game goes by the title Alterra (could be a working name), and lets us take care of an island filled with Funko Pop-like creatures called Matterlings.

Unlike in Animal Crossing, Ubisoft seems to want to go for a larger scale, where we will be able to travel to new areas to find resources and more.

Alterra is said to be based on a defunct project and has been in development for almost two years already, so maybe it won't be too long before we get to see more - assuming the unconfirmed information is true.