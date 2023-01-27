Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Rumour: Ubisoft is currently working on Far Cry 7 and another Far Cry game

The second title is meant to be a multiplayer-only release.

Ubisoft is allegedly working on Far Cry 7 and another multiplayer Far Cry title, with both games in development.

Insider Gaming reports that details on the games are notably light, but it is thought to be the case that they were meant to be one and the same game at one point, but were then separated early on in development.

Both projects have heavy involvement from Ubisoft Montreal, and are known as Project Blackbird and Project Maverick for the single-player and multiplayer game respectively.

There are also rumours that Far Cry 7 could feature an Alaskan setting, with the player facing some harsh survival conditions.

What do you want to see from the new Far Cry game?

