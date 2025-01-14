Rumour: Ubisoft has some major Switch 2 ports planned

HQ

We all know the Switch 2 is a thing by now, and it's a thing that is likely going to have its reveal sooner rather than later. As the leaks pile up and rumours continue, we're now talking about the software that could be coming to the Switch 2.

According to insider Nate The Hate's latest podcast on YouTube, Ubisoft apparently has more than half a dozen games planned to be released on the Nintendo Switch 2. These are apparently from a "range of franchises, like The Division, Rainbow Six Siege, there's also some discussion and consideration of doing a Mario Rabbids collection."

According to Mr. The Hate, it's just a matter of when these games will come out, rather than if. Assassin's Creed Mirage is also expected to be ready for launch with the Switch 2, and Assassin's Creed Shadows is likely to come too, but isn't anticipated to be ready at launch.

Which Ubisoft game do you want to see on the Nintendo Switch 2?