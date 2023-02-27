Rumour: Ubisoft going 'all-in' on Assassin's Creed

HQ

Last September, Ubisoft unveiled the future of Assassin's Creed, which included a bunch of new titles such as Assassin's Creed: Codename Red, which finally took the series to feudal Japan, Assassin's Creed: Codename Jade, which will be a mobile title, and Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe, which will focus on witch trials in 16th century Europe.

Besides these games, a couple of other titles are in the works, but according to Insider Gaming, that might not be all Ubisoft has planned for Assassin's Creed. There could be up to four other Assassin's Creed games, said to be in the conceptual and prototype phase.

We don't have names for these games, nor do we have many details on them. As AAA titles do take upwards of 5-6 years to complete nowadays, we shouldn't expect more news on these games for some time.

It is interesting to see Ubisoft go all-in on Assassin's Creed, but it's not exactly unexpected. Previously, it was reported Ubisoft was cancelling a few projects to better focus around its bigger franchises. With few other Ubisoft IPs even coming close to the sales figures of Assassin's Creed, it's no surprise there are so many games set within the series in the works.

Which Assassin's Creed game are you most excited to see?